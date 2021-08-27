PM Imran Khan nominates Ramiz Raja, Asad Ali Khan as PCB BoG members

Ramiz Raja (left) and Asad Ali Khan. — Twitter/PCB/File

Imran Khan nominates candidates in the capacity of Patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board

The tenure of the members will be for three years according to PCB Constitution.

The Chairman of the board is elected by the Board of Governors.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday nominated Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali Khan as members of the cricket authority's board of governors.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, the members have been appointed for a three-year tenure in terms of Paragraph 12(5) of the Constitution of the Pakistan Cricket Board, 2019.

The notification issued for the appointment of Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali Khan.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had already appointed Justice Azmat Saeed as election commissioner to oversee the PCB chairman's election.

This is Asad Ali Khan's second appointement to the board of governors. Ehsan Mani and Khan, the patron\s previous two nominees, have completed their three-year terms on the board.

Selection criteria

According to the PCB constitution, the chairman of the board is elected by the board of governors from within the members of the board of governors.

Clause 6(1) of PCB says that the chairman of the board is elected by the board of governors from amongst themselves following clause 7 (of the PCB constitution) for three years.

Clause 7 explains the process to elect the chairman of the PCB which shall be done by convening a special meeting of the board of governors by the majority of the total voting membership.

The board of governors should, according to the constitution, have 11 members, with 10 having voting rights, under clause 12 of the PCB constitution which defines the “composition of the board of governors.”



According to 12.1 of PCB constitution, (a) three members from amongst the cricket association being the elected presidents of such CA, (b) two members nominated by the Patron, (c) four independent members amongst the nomination sent by the nomination committee, (d) Federal Secretary of Inter-Provincial Committee as an ex-officio member who will not be entitled to vote and (e.) the chief executive of the PCB.

Clause 13(2) of the constitution suggests that the quorum of the meeting shall be with five voting members including at least one member each appointed under paragraphs a, b and c of 12.1. However, there’s a provision for the quorum to be reduced pro-rata if the number of members is reduced.