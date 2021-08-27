PM Imran Khan writes letter to Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif for appointment of ECP members

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Courtesy: Instagram/File Photo

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif for the appointment of members to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the letter, two members of the ECP from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa retired on July 26 and so two vacancies in the ECP currently exist.

Therefore, in accordance with Articles 213 and 218 of the Constitution, the prime minister has written a letter to the leader of the Opposition, Chaudhry said, so these vacancies may be filled.



The prime minister has nominated three names each for the two vacant ECP seats in Punjab and KP.



For Punjab, the prime minister has nominated Ahsan Mehboob — a retired BS-22 officer from the Police Service, Raja Aamir Khan — an advocate at Supreme Court of Pakistan, and Syed Pervaiz Abbas — a retired BS-22 officer from Pakistan Administrative Service.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM recommended retired justice Ikramullah Khan, Faridullah Khan — a retired BS-22 officer from Pakistan Administrative Service, and Muzammil Khan an advocate at Pakistan Supreme Court.



The appointment of ECP members from Punjab and KP will be possible after the Opposition's response, Chaudhry said.



