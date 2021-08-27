 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 27 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan writes letter to Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif for appointment of ECP members

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Courtesy: Instagram/File Photo
Prime Minister Imran Khan. Courtesy: Instagram/File Photo

  • Two vacancies in the ECP exist after retirement of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa members. 
  • Ahsan Mehboob, Raja Aamir Khan, and Syed Pervaiz Abbas nominated for Punjab. 
  • Retired justice Ikramullah Khan, Faridullah Khan and Muzammil Khan nominated for KP. 

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif for the appointment of members to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). 

According to the letter, two members of the ECP from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa retired on July 26 and so two vacancies in the ECP currently exist. 

Therefore, in accordance with Articles 213 and 218 of the Constitution, the prime minister has written a letter to the leader of the Opposition, Chaudhry said, so these vacancies may be filled.

The prime minister has nominated three names each for the two vacant ECP seats in Punjab and KP. 

For Punjab, the prime minister has nominated Ahsan Mehboob — a retired BS-22 officer from the Police Service, Raja Aamir Khan — an advocate at Supreme Court of Pakistan, and Syed Pervaiz Abbas — a retired BS-22 officer from Pakistan Administrative Service.  

Related items

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM recommended retired justice Ikramullah Khan, Faridullah Khan — a retired BS-22 officer from Pakistan Administrative Service, and Muzammil Khan an advocate at Pakistan Supreme Court. 

The appointment of ECP members from Punjab and KP will be possible after the Opposition's response, Chaudhry said.


More From Pakistan:

All schools in Sindh to reopen on August 30

All schools in Sindh to reopen on August 30
'Something can happen' at Afghanistan border 'but we are ready': DG ISPR

'Something can happen' at Afghanistan border 'but we are ready': DG ISPR
No justice for Nazima, who was brutally killed by her husband

No justice for Nazima, who was brutally killed by her husband
Police baton-charge protesting doctors in Lahore; PMC reschedules NLE exam

Police baton-charge protesting doctors in Lahore; PMC reschedules NLE exam
Deadly Karachi chemical factory fire kills 16 labourers

Deadly Karachi chemical factory fire kills 16 labourers
Lahore: Rickshaw driver, others allegedly gangrape woman at gunpoint

Lahore: Rickshaw driver, others allegedly gangrape woman at gunpoint
Pakistan disappointed over UK’s decision to keep it on travel red list

Pakistan disappointed over UK’s decision to keep it on travel red list
The Pakistani men speaking up against victim-blaming

The Pakistani men speaking up against victim-blaming
Opposing the domestic violence bill: Is violence necessary to keep the family structure?

Opposing the domestic violence bill: Is violence necessary to keep the family structure?
Pakistan wants to work with Iran in all areas: FM Qureshi

Pakistan wants to work with Iran in all areas: FM Qureshi
Pakistan ready to do whatever possible for Afghan peace, COAS tells UK intelligence chief

Pakistan ready to do whatever possible for Afghan peace, COAS tells UK intelligence chief
Another 95 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan

Another 95 people die of COVID-19 in Pakistan

Latest

view all