Friday Aug 27 2021
Web Desk

Change was necessary, says Shahid Afridi on Ramiz Raja being named new PCB chairman

Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. — AFP/File

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Friday said that "change was necessary", as he congratulated Ramiz Raja on being named the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"Ramiz Raja is experienced and I congratulate him," said Afridi, while speaking to the media.

"Ramiz Raja understands cricket and has seen the game around the world," he said.

Afridi said that "change was necessary" in the board, and "it is now taking place".

The all-rounder said he will be watching to see what decisions Ramiz bhai takes in the future.

Afridi called for people to be elevated on merit from within the cricket board.

The former skipper was also of the view that Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik should be given a chance, as the team "needs them".

He noted that recently, many new entrants had been given a chance to play, but they "could not perform".

"Shoaib Malik has contributed a great deal to Pakistani cricket and we need his services once more," he said.

Afridi called for Hafeez and Malik, both, to be included in the T20 World Cup squad.

The star batsman also spoke highly of Shaheen Shah Afridi, calling him an "excellent" cricketer with a "bright future". "He will need to be utilised with care," Afridi added.

Former Pakistan cricketer and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has accepted the post of PCB chairman, Cricbuzz reported a day earlier.

"The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket's GPS and will be in pursuit of excellence," Raja was quoted by the website as saying.

Cricbuzz reported that the decision was made yesterday (Thursday). Three days earlier, he had told the website, after meeting the prime minister, "I have given him (Imran Khan) my plans. He will make a call."

Ramiz Raja will be replacing Ehsan Mani, whose tenure as chairman ended on August 25.

In a telephone call, Mani confirmed to Geo News that he is not interested in working as PCB chairman anymore.

Sources said that PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan has been given additional charge of the post of chairman temporarily as per the constitution of the board.

