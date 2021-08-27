Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's newborn gets visit from 'Taya Jaan' Faysal Qureshi

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have welcomed a special visitor- Faysal Qureshi- into their house.

The Quraishis visited Yasir and Iqra's abode in Bahria Town to give their blessings to the couple's bundle of joy, Kabir Hussain.

Soon after the visit, Yasir turned to his Instagram and appreciated the sweet gesture of 'Taya Jaan' Faysal.

"thankyou for coming @faysalquraishi bhai and @sanafaysal," posted Yasir alongside a thread of photos with Faysal, his wife Sana and Iqra Aziz.

In another photo posted by Yasir, Faysal and his wife Sana were seen holding little Kabir in his arms.



"kabir Hussain apny Taya jaan @faysalquraishi aur Tai jaan @sanafaysal se Duaen lety hue," he wrote alongside the photo.







