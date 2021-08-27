 
Friday Aug 27 2021
'No vaccine, no motorway', announces Motorway police

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Courtesy: National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Twiiter account/@NHMPofficial
  • Unvaccinated people not allowed to travel on the motorway from September 15. 
  • Unvaccinated people not allowed to use public transport from October 15. 
  • No petrol for unvaccinated people in Lahore starting September 1. 

The National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) has announced that after September 15, unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel on the motorway. 

Amid the ongoing fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the government and its departments have accelerated vaccination efforts across the country. 

The NHMP announced on Thursday that people should "get ready" and "get vaccinated" before September 15 and carry their vaccination certificates with them. 

The NHMP's announcement is in line with similar curbs the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced in their media briefing on Tuesday.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan outlined the new curbs for unvaccinated people. 

Umar said that a single dose of vaccine is necessary for travelling on the motorway after September 15. He added that after October, no one will be allowed to use the motorways without vaccination. 

The minister also said that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to use public transport from October 15. 

Air travel

Umar also said that vaccination for domestic air travel will be mandatory after September 30.

Shopping malls

Furthermore, unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter the shopping malls from August 31 and from September 30, only those people who will have taken both vaccine shots will be allowed in shopping malls.

Hotels and restaurants

For hotels and restaurants, Umar had announced that from August 31, people with one vaccine shot will be allowed, whereas, from September 30, both shots will be mandatory to access hotels and restaurants.

Marriage ceremonies

Umar announced that those who have not taken both vaccine doses will not be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies, whether they are indoor or outdoor, after September 30.

Mobile App for vaccine certificate

SAPM Sultan saod that the NCOC has developed a mobile application in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to provide vaccine certificates to people.

All people have to do is to submit the required details and their certificates will be generated, Sultan said.

Pakistanis vaccinated abroad too will be able to generate vaccination certificates from the NADRA website starting August 26. 

No vaccine certificate, no petrol in Lahore 

Earlier today, banners were placed all over Lahore saying that unvaccinated persons will not be provided fuel from September 1.

One banner read: "No vaccination, no service. From September 1, only customers with coronavirus vaccine certificates will be able to buy petrol."


