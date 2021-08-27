 
Friday Aug 27 2021
Renowned educationist and human rights activist Rubina Saigol passes away

Friday Aug 27, 2021

Renowned educationist, feminist, and human rights activist Rubina Saigol passed away in Lahore after battling COVID-19. Photo: Twitter/ Women's Action Forum - Lahore. 

LAHORE: Renowned educationist, feminist, and human rights activist Rubina Saigol has passed away in Lahore on Friday after battling COVID-19.

Per a report published in Dawn.com, Saigol's niece Nida Usman Chaudhry confirmed that the deceased had contracted COVID-19 and had been hospitalised for the last 10 days. 

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry announced the sad news and asked people to pray for the departed soul.

"With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to inform that our beloved ruby khala @RubinaSaigol has passed away. Please pray for her. She has left a huge mark on us all and touched many lives. Will honour her memory and carry on the struggle. Inna lillah he wa inna elayhe rajayoon," she wrote.

Upon learning about Saigol's demise, condolences started pouring in on social media platforms from journalists, educationists, politicians, and human rights activists.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) wrote that it "mourns the passing of veteran women's rights activist @RubinaSaigol."

"Her work on gender, nationalism, human rights and education has inspired three generations of activists and academics. Our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues."

Women's Action Forum - Lahore also expressed profound grief and sorrow on Saigol's death and wrote that the deceased was a pioneering member of the WAF and "was always in the vanguard of the feminist movement in Pakistan."

"She will be deeply missed," the WAF wrote.

