One terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File
  • Terrorist killed in North Waziristan's Spinwam area.
  • Security forces recover ammunition from terrorist.
  • Search operation underway to eliminate any other terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed one terrorist in North Waziristan during an intelligence-based operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The security forces conducted the operation in North Waziristan's Spinwam area, the military's media wing said, where the terrorist was killed during intense firing.

The security forces recovered ammunition from the terrorist, while a search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists, the ISPR added.

Last night, a terrorist operating from inside Afghanistan and who fired upon a military post in Lower Dir, was killed in retaliatory fire, the ISPR said.

In a "befitting response" to the firing by the terrorists, one was gunned down, while two to three others were injured, according to the military's media wing.

In Spinwam, the last recorded operation was on June 19, in which two terrorists were killed, according to ISPR. 

According to ISPR, the two terrorists were eliminated following an "intense exchange of fire".

The terrorists were said by the military's media wing to belong to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit.

