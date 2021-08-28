Dinesh Karthik wants India to beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik. — Reuters/File

"Every time India has played Pakistan [...] those are the most-watched matches," says Karthik.

Karthik points out that India has won every match against Pakistan in world cups.

"That's a record we (India) would love to hold up," the Indian cricketer adds.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik wants India to beat Pakistan in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, as the two neighbours are set to come face-to-face for the first time since their 2019 50-over World Cup fixture at Manchester.



Karthik's comments came during the ICC World Cup digital preview show — where he exchanged views on the upcoming tournament with former West Indies captain Daren Sammy and English cricket commentator Isa Guha.

The batsman said although he wanted Pakistan and India to top their group (B), he expects the Men In Blue and New Zealand to come out on the top as the Kiwis have a way "to push above their weight" in multi-nation tournaments.

"Every time India has played Pakistan, be it bilateral or multi-nation tournaments, those are the most-watched matches," the Indian cricketer said.

However, he pointed out that just like New Zealand have had an upper hand on India — as they have won every match against the Men In Blue in world cups since 2003 — India has an advantage over Pakistan, as they have never lost any world cup match against them to date.

"That's a record we (India) would love to hold up."

India and Pakistan are set to face off in the Super 12s stage of the 2021 men's T20 World Cup, which will take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17.

Millions of fans will be eager to witness Pakistan begin their bid for the trophy with a high-octane clash against India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.