Anupam Kher stands corrected over viral video claim, appreciates Shehzad Roy

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher stood corrected over viral video claim and lauded Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy for his great work.

Anupam accepted his mistake after Shehzad Roy humbly corrected him.

The Indian actor took to Twitter and responded to Roy’s tweet, saying “Dear @ShehzadRoy! I stand corrected my friend.”

He further said, “I loved the video. Keep up the great work you are doing with these kids!! Love and prayers always!!”

Commenting on it, the Teri Soorat singer said, “Sir @AnupamPKher Thank you. I am your fan and love the work you do. I will keep you updated about these lovely group of kids and their music.”

Earlier on Friday, Shehzad Roy humbly responded to the claims made by Anupam Kher, saying, “Sir @AnupamPKher Thanks for sharing the video I shared a few days back. You say that these talented kids are from Bharat, a humble correction, these kids are in fact from Hunza, Pakistan. I am in touch with them and have sent them all the musical instruments they need.”

The Bollywood actor, on August 18, had shared a viral video of talented kids from Hunza, Pakistan and claimed they were from Indian village.

