Showbiz
Saturday Aug 28 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram set to tie the knot next month

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Saturday Aug 28, 2021

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram set to tie the knot next month
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram set to tie the knot next month

Minal Khan and fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are set to tie the knot next month, they announced on social media.

The Sun Yaara actress and her fiancé took to their respective Instagram handles and shared an invitation card to announce their wedding date.

Minal said in the caption “Allhamdullilah. @ahsanmohsinikramofficial where did you come from achanak? Now you’re staying forever” followed by a heart emoji.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram said “Alhamdulillah! We’re gettingggggg married!!! @minalkhan.official I will love you forever and ever and ever and ever till my last breath.”

Commenting on Ahsan’s post, Minal said “Ya Allah! It’s happening I love you too.”

As per the invitation card, the wedding ceremony will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the celebrity couple announced the good news on social media.

Minal and Ahsan got engaged on June 12 this year and announced it on social media.

