Sajal Aly already a winner? 'Queen' rules twitter after LSA'21 nominations

Superstar Sajal Aly is receiving love from fans on Twitter after bagging multiple nominations for her dramas at Lux Style Awards 2021.

The Alif actor is not only trending No.1, but is also being praised for her commendable acting skills.

The netizens are showing the star with support and rooting for her to win in The Best Actress category.

"Keep voting #SajalAly and #AhadRazaMir for #Alif and #YehDilMera respectively in best actor and best actress category #LSA2021," writes one user. Another adds, "Queen of expressions! She truly deserves "LSA" #SajalAly.

One user even goes on to dub the 27-year-old 'queen with a heart of gold.'

"Fiercest fiery ice queen with a heart of gold vote for Momina Sultan because a lux for Sajal Ali is way too long due."



Another Twitter user supports Sajal for her incredible upcoming performances.

"Since #SajalAly is trending on the top so let me remind you again go and vote for Sajal... This girl deserves to win this time for sure

"DON'T FORGET TO VOTE FOR OUR MOMINA," a netizens hints at her remarkable performance from Alif.



Sajal Aly has been nominated as the best actress for Alif alongside husband Ahad Raza Mir who has been nominated in the same category for Ehd-e-Wafa and Yeh Dil Mera.

Alif has also been nominated in the Best Drama category.