Minal Khan parties with her girl gang ahead of wedding: See Photos

Girls just wanna have fun!

Minal Khan is making the most out of her bachelorette days before she ties the knot with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The Ishq Hai star was spotted with her girl, celebrating her wedding announcement over the weekend.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, Minal shared a bunch of photos with her gal pals while they all struck poses for the camera. The upclose night out was also joined by Aiman Khan and Amna Ilyas.

"What a wonderful night hosted by my sister. Thankyou hani for everything," captioned Minal with the photos.





Hours later, Minal also shared her wedding card with fans on Instagram.

"Allhamdullilah

@ahsanmohsinikramofficial where did you come from achanak? Now you’re staying forever," wrote Minal.

Take a look:







