Zubab Rana in immense pain after her father dies of Covid-19

Sunday Aug 29 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Pakistan television actor Zubab Rana is in immense pain after her father died of Covid-19, actor Faizan Khawaja has confirmed.

Faizan turned to Instagram on Saturday and shared a story where he said, “My very dear friend @zubab.rana’s father passed away due to Covid-19.”

"Please say a prayer in his honor. My friend is in immense pain,” he further said.

Khawaja continued, “May God give you the strength to pull through this dark time.”

Meanwhile, Zubab’s team also shared a story on her official Instagram handle and urged the fans to pray for her father.

“Please recite Surah Fateha for Zubab’s father. Team,” the statement reads.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars have expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Zubab’s father due to coronavirus.

