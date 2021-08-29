 
Sunday Aug 29 2021
Yasir Hussain shares his first look from film ‘Javed Iqbal’

Sunday Aug 29, 2021

Yasir Hussain shares his first look from film ‘Javed Iqbal’

Pakistani actor, playwright and host Yasir Hussain on Sunday shared his first look from his upcoming feature film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer.

The Baandi actor took to Instagram and shared the first poster of the film and announced that it will be released soon in cinemas.

He shared the poster with caption, “Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story Of A Serial Killer. Coming Soon!”

Iqra Aziz also turned to photo-video sharing platform and extended best wishes to husband Yasir Hussain for the upcoming movie.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor shared the first look of Yasir Hussain from film Javed Iqbal and said, “BASED ON A TRUE STORY OF JAVED IQBAL‼️”

She further said, “Best of luck @yasir.hussain131. I know how difficult this character is for you to play, to feel this entire heartbreaking story and then perform. #comingsoon #feauturefilm.”

The film also stars Ayesha Omar, who essays the role of a police officer.

