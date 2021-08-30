Abrarul Haq's criticism of nursery rhymes sparks social media debate

Singer Abrarul Haq had criticised modern mothers giving their children gadgets while speaking to a PTI convention on Thursday.

"The kalma and nursery rhymes are not a substitute for each other," a user commented.

Some fans demanded Abrarul Haq release a Punjabi Bhangra version of poem.

Abrar-ul-Haq's statement criticising modern mothers for giving their children gadgets has sparked a debate on social media, with some showing support and praise for his comments while others were not too happy about it.

"In the past, mothers used to teach the kalma to their children, nowadays they give their phones on which the kids listen to 'baby shark'," Abrar-ul-Haq had said speaking at a convention marking PTI's three-year performance.

A few users highlighted the constructive aspects of children's poems, while some others recalled lyrics from Abrar-ul-Haq's songs.



A woman commented that a man who has sung songs like "Nach Punjaban" and "Billo De Ghar" thinks mothers letting their kids listen to "Baby Shark Doo Doo" are responsible for the social and moral decline of children.

On the other hand, some fans of the singer demanded he release a Punjabi Bhangra version of the poem.



Another man said, "The kalma and nursery rhymes are not a substitute for each other. You can teach the kalma to children, as well as, nursery rhymes."

A user took criticized the singer and wrote "Comparing Baby Shark with Kalimah is plain stupid! Ibrar has made a joke of himself to please his boss by joining him in blaming the mothers/women to cover up the crimes against women under this government esp in Punjab."

Multiple others pointed out that nursery rhymes have been taught to children for a long time and isn't a recent phenomena.

While a few users made jokes on the video, one wrote "Someone sent me the Abrar-ul-Haq video, well [the] joke’s on them. I first recite the kalma and then sing Baby Shark to my niece. Deen bhe aur dunya bhe, bro"

Characters like Humti Dumpty, Tot Batot, and Aaloo Mian have filled children's imaginative worlds with colour and encouraged them to learn with interest.

Users added that with the help of characters within nursery rhymes, children are taught numbers, alphabets, names of vegetables and fruits, and sometimes the sounds of animals.

Through poetry and nursery rhymes, children learn from play new words, the family system, and home relationships.



The importance of relationships is emphasised by teaching words like grandfather, grandmother, mama, and papa. At the same time, physical activity and exercise is also encouraged.

Within modern times, traditional modes of teaching and learning are changing and digital apps are now being used to teach children new concepts and ideas.