PM Imran Khan to address nation as PTI presents three-year performance

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address the nation, to present his government's performance over the last three years.

A ceremony is underway at the Convention Centre in Islamabad to unveil the report.

PM Imran Khan is expected to highlight the key achievements of his government marking a journey of stable economy, development and welfare projects, according to Radio Pakistan.

The report aims to give an insight into the efforts of each ministry and division in facilitating the common man in line with the vision of Naya Pakistan.

The performance report 2018-21 has been compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the patronage of its head Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The 251-page report gives an outline of the achievements of 44 public bodies, including ministries, divisions and departments, through infographics and relevant facts and figures.

More to follow.

