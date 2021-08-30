Honey-bee farm set up in Lodhran to provide transgender persons with an opportunity to earn

Transgender community provided with an opportunity to earn through honey-bee farming.

LODHRAN: A group of transgender persons have provided other members of their community with an opportunity to earn by setting up a honey-bee farm in Lodhran, Geo News reported Monday.

The honey-bee farm has been set up with the help of a local social welfare organisation, the World Wide Funds for Nature (WWF), whose funds were used to train transgender persons.

The first trained batch, comprising five transgender persons, was provided with free-of-cost material for setting up the honey production units in an urban forest in the suburbs of Lodhran.

This group of transgender persons is responsible for looking after the units where the production of honey has already begun. Meanwhile, the sweetener will be ready for consumption within two months.