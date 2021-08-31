 
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED attack

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File
  • One of the terrorists trying to flee got killed.
  • Incident occurred during clearance operation.
  • Troops cordon area to apprehend the terrorists.

A soldier was martyred during an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

The ISPR, in the statement, said the incident occurred as the security forces were conducting a clearance operation in South Waziristan's Asman Manza area.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Sepoy Wajid Ullah, 25, and resident of Karak District.

Following the incident, the security forces had immediately cordoned off the area to apprehend the terrorists involved in planting the IED.

During the intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists trying to flee got killed, the military's media wing added.

Three days back, security forces had killed one terrorist in North Waziristan during an intelligence-based operation, the ISPR had said in a statement.

The security forces conducted the operation in North Waziristan's Spinwam area, the military's media wing had said, where the terrorist was killed during the firing.

The security forces recovered ammunition from the terrorist, while a search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists, the ISPR added.

