Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 31 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Tuesday Aug 31, 2021

Alizeh Shah claps back at trolls with song in Urdu
Alizeh Shah claps back at trolls with song in Urdu

Alizeh Shah has crooned another song for all of her fans who snubbed her English song.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday and sung Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's O Re Piya for her fans.

Before the 21-year-old began her song, she assured all social media trolls who criticized her singing in the foreign language.

"Alot of people asked me not to sing a song in English since they were not able to understand the language, so this one's for all of you."

Alizeh's new song comes after a lot of trolls slammed the star for not singing a song in native language.

Take a look:



