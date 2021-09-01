COAS Gen Bajwa meets Olympians Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib and others

Weight lifter Talha Talib (Top-Left), COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (R), Arshad Nadeem (Bottom-Left). Courtesy: Reuters/Geo.tv/File Photo

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met with National sportsmen who represented Pakistan at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

In the meeting, the COAS met with national Olympians Arshad Nadeem — who represented Pakistan at the Javelin throw — weightlifter Talha Talib, and Khalil Akthar and Gulfam Joseph who represented Pakistan in shooting competitions.

All national athletes thanked the COAS for his interaction with them and recognition of their efforts, the ISPR statement added.

General Bajwa further appreciated the Olympians for their efforts. He added that the athlete's participation in the Olympics has inspired the whole nation, particularly the youth.

"Army has always supported sports," General Bajwa said, adding that the players have brought honour for themselves by representing Pakistan at such a level.

The army chief emphasised that the nation is also proud of the athletes and their participation has brought pride to Pakistan.

The COAS assured the players of the Pakistan Army's support in their future endeavours.