 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty to part ways with Raj Kundra: 'Troubles aren't going away'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

Shilpa Shetty to part ways with Raj Kundra: Troubles arent going away

Indian actor Shilpa Shetty might be planning divorce from her husband Raj Kundra.

According to IBT, Shilpa has decided to live separately from Kundra after his arrest in producing and distributing pornographic content.

"Raj Kundra's troubles aren't going away in a hurry. On the contrary, they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of Raj Kundra's alleged link with adult content came as much a shock to Shilpa as to the rest of us. She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources," says a Bollywood Hungama report.

As far as Kundra's assets are concerned, Shilpa does not want anything to do with his wealth. The actor earns sufficiently on her own.

"She won't be touching a penny of Kundra's assets, from what we know. She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma," said the report.

More From Showbiz:

Saira Banu 'is now stable, suffered lot of stress after Dilip Kumar's death': Faisal Farooqui

Saira Banu 'is now stable, suffered lot of stress after Dilip Kumar's death': Faisal Farooqui
'Whoever does not like my songs, can stop listening to them': Alizeh Shah

'Whoever does not like my songs, can stop listening to them': Alizeh Shah
Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari’s fans are all heart for her drama serial ‘Deewangi’

Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari’s fans are all heart for her drama serial ‘Deewangi’
Arrest warrant issued against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime

Arrest warrant issued against Ayesha Sana for cybercrime
Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu hospitalized
‘Never judge a mother’, Yasir Hussain emphasizes on the role of a mom

‘Never judge a mother’, Yasir Hussain emphasizes on the role of a mom
Twitter reacts to 'Lux Style Awards' nominations

Twitter reacts to 'Lux Style Awards' nominations
LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite stars?

LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite stars?
Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar' teaser 2

Mahira Khan exudes bravery, zest in 'Ek Hai Nigar' teaser 2
Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz

Anoushey Ashraf talks about 'women given odd jobs, molested' in showbiz
Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song

Alizeh Shah sings 'O Re Piya' for fans 'who didn't understand' her English song
Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'

Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan celebrate 'little pumpkin' Amal's '2 years of cuteness'

Latest

view all