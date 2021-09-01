 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore NAB approves inquiry into Rana Sanaullah's assets beyond means case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 01, 2021

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah. Photo: File
PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah. Photo: File

  • NAB approves launching an "assets beyond means" inquiry against Rana Sanaullah.
  • The approval was given in a meeting under the chairmanship of Lahore NAB's director-general.
  • Sanaullah allegedly acquired Rs190mn worth of assets beyond means, says NAB. 

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore Division has approved launching an "assets beyond means" inquiry against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Lahore NAB's Director-General Major General (Retired) Shehzad Saleem at the accountability watchdog's office in the city.

According to NAB officials, NAB chairman has been requested to give an approval for filing a reference to probe into Rs190 million worth of assets beyond means allegedly acquired by Sanaullah.  

More From Pakistan:

Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list

Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
Govt working to bring 20 million out-of-school children back to school: PM Imran Khan

Govt working to bring 20 million out-of-school children back to school: PM Imran Khan
Power restoration underway in Karachi, other parts of Sindh after tripping of transmission lines

Power restoration underway in Karachi, other parts of Sindh after tripping of transmission lines
Maryam Nawaz says govt's performance is 'destructive'

Maryam Nawaz says govt's performance is 'destructive'
COVID-19: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan shifted to hospital after health deteriorates

COVID-19: Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan shifted to hospital after health deteriorates
A journalist’s ordeal: Kept captive for 18 days in Lyari, using COVID-19 as an excuse

A journalist’s ordeal: Kept captive for 18 days in Lyari, using COVID-19 as an excuse
Met dept warns Karachi, other Sindh cities of urban flooding

Met dept warns Karachi, other Sindh cities of urban flooding

Man kills wife, three children with an axe in Punjab's Vehari: police

Man kills wife, three children with an axe in Punjab's Vehari: police
Three men gang-rape two young women at factory in Lahore, factory owner arrested: police

Three men gang-rape two young women at factory in Lahore, factory owner arrested: police
Time for Parliament to lay down a clear law for appointment of judges

Time for Parliament to lay down a clear law for appointment of judges
Pakistan vaccinates 1.59m people in a day against coronavirus

Pakistan vaccinates 1.59m people in a day against coronavirus
Pakistani consortium wins exploration rights for offshore block in Abu Dhabi

Pakistani consortium wins exploration rights for offshore block in Abu Dhabi

Latest

view all