Lahore NAB approves inquiry into Rana Sanaullah's assets beyond means case

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah. Photo: File

NAB approves launching an "assets beyond means" inquiry against Rana Sanaullah.

The approval was given in a meeting under the chairmanship of Lahore NAB's director-general.

Sanaullah allegedly acquired Rs190mn worth of assets beyond means, says NAB.

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore Division has approved launching an "assets beyond means" inquiry against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Lahore NAB's Director-General Major General (Retired) Shehzad Saleem at the accountability watchdog's office in the city.

According to NAB officials, NAB chairman has been requested to give an approval for filing a reference to probe into Rs190 million worth of assets beyond means allegedly acquired by Sanaullah.

