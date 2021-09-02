Karachi, Hyderabad traders to hold hunger strike today against business hours restrictions

Shopkeepers seen protesting the closure of their shops outside Zainab Markets, on Abdullah Haroon Road, Karachi. Photo: File

Karachi and Hyderabad traders will hold a hunger strike today at the MA Jinnah Road against the Sindh government's coronavirus restrictions that call for businesses to close at 8pm.

The hunger strike will be organised by the Karachi’s Tajir Action Committee, as per a report in The News. Karachi and Hyderabad traders have lashed out at the Sindh government, saying that it is implementing dual trade policies for Karachi and Hyderabad compared to other Sindh cities.

The protestors will demand an extension in the business hours till 10pm, as the government has allowed the same for traders in other cities of the province. They will also ask the government to allow indoor wedding functions to be held and indoor dining be allowed for vaccinated persons.

The traders threatened that they would extend their protest if the provincial government didn’t accept their demands.



Karachi Tajir Action Committee Convener Rizwan Irfan, who is also the President of the Saddar Karachi Electronics Dealers Association, said that according to government estimates, more than 44% of the city’s population has been vaccinated. Despite this, he said, limiting trading hours to only 8pm in the city is nothing but sheer injustice.

Citing government estimates, he said that in the District South alone 84% of the population has been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Convener of Karachi Tajir Action Committee Sharjeel Goplani said that the provincial government must declare only one day holiday for traders in Karachi as it is in the rest of the province.

COVID-19 restrictions

Sindh announced new lockdown rules last month, as Pakistan continues to report a large number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis. The new regulations had been imposed from September 1 to 15.



“Business Timings, market and business activities in Karachi division and district Hyderabad may continue till 8pm," according to the notification issued by the Sindh home department. It had added that in other divisions and districts of Sindh, market and business activities will continue till 10pm.

It, however, added that essential services will be allowed to operate 24/7. Such services include pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centres, fuel stations, LPG shops, milk shops, tandoors, standalone grocery stores, vendors of fish, meat, vegetable and fruit, e-commerce, and bakeries.

“All the management and staff and customers shall follow Covid-related SOPs,” the notification had stated. In Karachi division, Fridays and Sundays will be closed days. In Hyderabad, Fridays and Saturdays will be closed days and in other divisions and districts of Sindh, Friday will be the closed day.

Weddings:

"There will be a complete ban on indoor weddings and related ceremonies. Outdoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed with a maximum of 300 guests under strict Covid protocols till 10pm. [In] other divisions and districts of Sindh, outdoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed with a maximum of 400 guests under strict Covid protocols till 10pm. Indoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed with a maximum of 200 guests only for the vaccinated individuals under strict COVID protocols till 10pm," the notification had said.