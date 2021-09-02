Abdul Razak Dawood tests positive for coronavirus

Adviser for Commerce and Investment to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Adviser for Commerce and Investment to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood has tested positive for coronavirus, he confirmed on Twitter Thursday.



Dawood said he is isolating at home and has mild symptoms.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. Prayers requested," he wrote.

According to an official from the commerce ministry, trade adviser Abdul Razak Dawood has completed his coronavirus vaccination.

"He [Abdul Razak Dawood] met with someone in Lahore earlier," the official said, adding that the trade adviser tested positive for the virus two days after meeting this person.