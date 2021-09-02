 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore gang-rape case: Arrested factory owner claims women levelled false allegations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Representational image of a crime scene. Photo: Reuters
Representational image of a crime scene. Photo: Reuters

  • Arrested factory owner in Lahore gives police statement in alleged gang-rape case.
  • Claims women made false rape accusations over monetary dispute.
  • The two young women had been hired as dancers for a party at the factory, claims owner.

LAHORE: A factory owner arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of two young women in Lahore's Gujjarpura claims the women made false allegations of rape, Geo News reported Thursday.

In his statement to the police, Nadeem, the factory owner, said his cousin Irfan had planned to celebrate the birth of his son at the factory and had also invited five other friends for the party.

According to the arrested factory owner, both young women were brought from Shahdara for the party to dance and were paid Rs15,000 for it.

During the interrogation, the suspect said that the young women were supposed to get free by 2pm, but were taken home at 7am the next day instead. 

Read more: Three men gang-rape two young women at factory in Lahore, factory owner arrested: police

He claimed a dispute over money took place and so the women made false accusations of rape.

A day earlier, the police had reported that three men gang-raped two young women at a factory in Gujjarpura.

The police had said the three suspects raped the women at a factory that makes chairs in Karol Ghatti and then escaped. The location is near the motorway.

The factory owner had been taken into custody and the law enforcers had said the young women had been abducted from Shahdara and brought to Gujjarpura.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the gang-rape within the limits of the Gujjarpura police station and sought a report from the Lahore CCPO. He had given orders for the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the rape case.

More From Pakistan:

Balochistan's first chief minister Sardar Attaullah Mengal passes away at 93

Balochistan's first chief minister Sardar Attaullah Mengal passes away at 93
Explainer: Here is all you need to know about legislating through joint session

Explainer: Here is all you need to know about legislating through joint session
US to send 4mn more doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan: report

US to send 4mn more doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan: report
Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan closed due to security threats: source

Chaman border crossing with Afghanistan closed due to security threats: source
Pakistan's communication with Taliban led to Doha agreement: Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan's communication with Taliban led to Doha agreement: Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan condemns India’s ‘barbaric act’ of snatching Syed Ali Geelani’s mortal remains

Pakistan condemns India’s ‘barbaric act’ of snatching Syed Ali Geelani’s mortal remains
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Three suspects admit to assaulting woman on Independence Day

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Three suspects admit to assaulting woman on Independence Day
Previous rulers bought London flats from kickbacks in road projects: PM Imran Khan

Previous rulers bought London flats from kickbacks in road projects: PM Imran Khan
Reforming Pakistan's criminal justice system is now an urgent necessity

Reforming Pakistan's criminal justice system is now an urgent necessity
Karachi power supply has returned to normal, says KE

Karachi power supply has returned to normal, says KE
Abdul Razak Dawood tests positive for coronavirus

Abdul Razak Dawood tests positive for coronavirus
Karachi weather update: PMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in next 24 hours

Karachi weather update: PMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in next 24 hours

Latest

view all