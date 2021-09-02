Lahore gang-rape case: Arrested factory owner claims women levelled false allegations

Representational image of a crime scene. Photo: Reuters

Arrested factory owner in Lahore gives police statement in alleged gang-rape case.

Claims women made false rape accusations over monetary dispute.

The two young women had been hired as dancers for a party at the factory, claims owner.

LAHORE: A factory owner arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of two young women in Lahore's Gujjarpura claims the women made false allegations of rape, Geo News reported Thursday.



In his statement to the police, Nadeem, the factory owner, said his cousin Irfan had planned to celebrate the birth of his son at the factory and had also invited five other friends for the party.

According to the arrested factory owner, both young women were brought from Shahdara for the party to dance and were paid Rs15,000 for it.

During the interrogation, the suspect said that the young women were supposed to get free by 2pm, but were taken home at 7am the next day instead.

He claimed a dispute over money took place and so the women made false accusations of rape.

A day earlier, the police had reported that three men gang-raped two young women at a factory in Gujjarpura.

The police had said the three suspects raped the women at a factory that makes chairs in Karol Ghatti and then escaped. The location is near the motorway.

The factory owner had been taken into custody and the law enforcers had said the young women had been abducted from Shahdara and brought to Gujjarpura.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the gang-rape within the limits of the Gujjarpura police station and sought a report from the Lahore CCPO. He had given orders for the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the rape case.