 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Sep 02 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Indian cricket team may be under pressure in ICC T20 World Cup: Babar Azam

By
Sohail Imran

Thursday Sep 02, 2021

Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam. Photo — Geo.tv/Sohail Imran
Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam. Photo — Geo.tv/Sohail Imran
  • India is busy playing Test cricket and then they have to play franchise cricket, says Azam.
  • Says Pakistan will enter the T20 World Cup with the determination to win.
  • Skipper sees the United Arab Emirates as Pakistan's home ground.

LAHORE: Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam on Thursday said that the Indian cricket team would likely be a little more under pressure in the ICC T20 World Cup than Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan will play in the T20 World Cup after continuously playing series while India is busy playing Test cricket and then they have to play franchise cricket.

“India as a team may face difficulty in playing T20 cricket as they have played it quite a while ago, whereas Pakistan has an advantage owing to fresh experience of playing seven T20 matches,” said Azam.

Every team enters the World Cup to win and Pakistan, too, will enter the T20 World Cup with the determination to win, he added.

The skipper noted that India and Pakistan are placed in the same group and will face off against one another on October 24.

“No one can tell what is going to happen on the day of the match but I can say that we will play our best,” said Azam.

Speaking of the United Arab Emirates, he said it has been like a home ground and Pakistan has won 31 T20 matches there.

"The playing conditions there always benefit us immensely," he said.

On the expected New Zealand tour, the Pakistani cricket team captain said that he hopes that major New Zealand cricketers are included in the Test team coming to play against Pakistan after a year.

He said that in the Pakistan squad, there are some problems with the middle order, but this presents a good opportunity for the younger players.

“The chief selector has already given an explanation about dropping Sarfaraz Ahmed,” said Azam.

Azam also spoke about his role as skipper, saying: “I don’t have any pressure being the team’s captain and I’m learning from my mistakes.” 

The captain said that he has met former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja, who is set to become the new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, and they talked about the future of Pakistan cricket.


More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Schedule, match timings, venues, squads, and other details

Pak vs NZ: Schedule, match timings, venues, squads, and other details
Replacing Sarfaraz with young players a good decision: Sikander Bakht

Replacing Sarfaraz with young players a good decision: Sikander Bakht
'I want results': Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of T20 World Cup

'I want results': Ramiz Raja meets Babar Azam ahead of T20 World Cup
Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test tour to Australia

Taliban approve Afghanistan's first cricket Test tour to Australia
Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulates former cricketer Younis Khan for induction into NACA's Hall of Fame

Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulates former cricketer Younis Khan for induction into NACA's Hall of Fame
Pakistan announces 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

Pakistan announces 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series
COAS Gen Bajwa meets Olympians Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib and others

COAS Gen Bajwa meets Olympians Arshad Nadeem, Talha Talib and others
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi ranked among top 10 in ICC's Test rankings

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi ranked among top 10 in ICC's Test rankings

Planning 'well underway' for Afghanistan's tour: Cricket Australia

Planning 'well underway' for Afghanistan's tour: Cricket Australia
Shaheen Afridi rejects impression he is overworked

Shaheen Afridi rejects impression he is overworked
When will Shaheen Afridi get married?

When will Shaheen Afridi get married?
Inzamam's son tests positive for coronavirus

Inzamam's son tests positive for coronavirus

Latest

view all