Thursday Sep 02 2021
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistani para-athlete Haider Ali to be in action at World Para Athletics Championship tomorrow

Haider Ali secured the Tokyo Paralympics Games ticket in his discus and long jump events at the Dubai 2019 championships. - AFP
  • Haider Ali competing in the F37 category. 
  • Ali had earlier won a silver medal for Pakistan at the World Para- Athletics Championship in Dubai in 2019. 
  • Another para-athlete, Anila Izzat Baig, was eliminated earlier from the games. 

Pakistani para-athlete Haider Ali will be in action tomorrow in the discus throw competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 

Two Pakistani athletes participated in the Paralympics in Tokyo, including Anila Izzat Baig and Haider Ali. However, Baig was not able to win any medals. 

With Baig's disqualification, Ali is the only hope for Pakistan to win a medal as he will compete in the F37 Discus Throw competition tomorrow. 

The event will start at 6:55am Pakistan time on Friday morning.

Earlier, Haider Ali had competed in the long jump at the Paralympics, winning a silver medal in 2008 and a bronze medal in 2016. This time, however, Ali is competing in a different game. 

The athlete, who suffers from cerebral palsy, also competed in the discus throw at the World Para-Athletics Championship in Dubai in 2019 and won a silver medal for Pakistan. 

Cerebral palsy is a disorder because of which one part of a person's body becomes weakened as compared to other parts. All para-athletes with cerebral palsy participate in the F37 category.

