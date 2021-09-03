Iqra Aziz is proud of Yasir Hussain: Here’s why

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz on Friday shared a sweet photo of husband Yasir Hussain, changing a pamper and clothes of their newborn son Kabir Hussain, saying “I am so proud of you.”



The Suno Chanda actor took to Instagram and posted the adorable snap of the father-son duo with caption “A pamper and clothing change session before leaving for work” alongwith a heart emoji.

Iqra further revealed Yasir changed Kabir’s clothes for the first time.

“P.S. he changed kabir’s clothes for the first time, i am so proud of you @yasir.hussain131 you’ve helped me so much in this new phase of my motherhood from pamper changes to holding him while i rest for a bit, and making me breakfasts.”

Commenting on the post, Sadia Ghaffar said “MASHAA ALLAH! only a good Son can be a good Husband and Father.”



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.