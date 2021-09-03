 
pakistan
Friday Sep 03 2021
By
APP
,
Web Desk

In-absentia funeral prayers for Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani held at Faisal Mosque

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Friday Sep 03, 2021

ISLAMABAD: In-absentia funeral prayers of the leader of the Kashmiri freedom movement, Syed Ali Geelani were offered at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on Friday.

The funeral prayers were offered by President Arif Alvi, federal ministers, parliamentarians, other government officials and hundreds of people.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain were also present. 

A symbol of the Kashmiri freedom movement, and former chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Confe¬rence (APHC), Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away on Wednesday night in the Indian-occupied Kashmir city of Srinagar.

According to Kashmiri Media Service, Geelani died after a prolonged illness at the age of 92.

Geelani was laid to rest on early Thursday morning in Srinagar amidst heavy deployment of the Indian occupation force. 

Read More: Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani's body wrapped in Pakistan's flag before burial

It is reported that Geelani had wished for his body to be buried at Mazar-e-Shuhada, however, Indian occupation forces snatched Geelani's body from the family and forcibly buried it in a cemetery in Haiderpura, Srinagar. 

Pakistan condemns Indian actions

On Thursday, Pakistan condemned in strong words the “barbaric act” of snatching the mortal remains of Syed Ali Shah Geelani from his family by the Indian authorities.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement had said, as the family was preparing for the last rites of Syed Geelani, that a heavy contingent of the occupation forces raided his residence in Srinagar, harassed family members and snatched Syed Geelani’s body.

“When the family members told the raiding party that Syed Geelani’s will was to be buried in the ‘Cemetery of Martyrs’ in Srinagar, they were reportedly told that India would not allow Geelani’s burial at the place of his choosing,” he had said.

The FO spokesperson had said the government of India is so afraid of Geelani and what he stood for, that they have now resorted to this inhuman act even after his passing away.

“This shows the degree of callousness on part of the Occupation Forces and demonstrates beyond doubt that India would trample all civil and human values in perpetuating its occupation of IIOJK,” the statement had added.

