Indian cricket coach terms Imran Khan ‘one of the greatest captains of all time’

Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravishankar Jayadritha Shastri (L) and former Pakistan captain Imran Khan (R). Photo: file

Imran Khan was a great skipper and cricketer, says India's head coach.

ISLAMABAD: Praising cricketer-turned-politician and current Prime Minister of Pakistan – Imran Khan – Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravishankar Jayadritha Shastri has declared him one of the "greatest captains" of all time.

In his recently released book titled “Stargazing: The Players in My Life”, Shastri revealed, “Imran Khan is one of the greatest captains and players the game has seen."

The Indian coach explained, "Why I hold this view hardly needs qualification. His records speak of itself and if at all further validation is necessary, it comes from the experience of those who played with or against him.”

"If further validation is needed, then the experiences of those who played with and against Khan would come in handy as well," he added.

“I saw Imran Khan playing on the television for the first time in 1978 when the Indian cricket team visited Pakistan,” he wrote in his book.

The author added, “When Pakistan came to India the next season, I made sure to get a place in the North Stand at the Wankhede Stadium. Imran’s strength was his remarkable control over swing and reverse swing. The steeply curving late swingers or ‘indippers’ as they were called then, made life hellish for batsmen.”

“His control on swing bowling had made the lives of batsmen hell,” he wrote while sharing his memories in the book. He was the best all-rounder of his time, Shastri added.

The Indian coach also paid rich tributes to Imran Khan and labelled him as the best batsman among the four great all-rounders of his time.

“Among the four great all-rounders of that era, Imran was the best batsman, technically and temperamentally, according to the situation demanded,” wrote Shastri.



