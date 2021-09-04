DG ISI arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban on security, safe evacuation: sources

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

DG ISI arrives in Kabul on day-long visit to meet with the Taliban representatives.

Sources say that matters related to evacuation, border management will come under discussion.

Security issues will also be discussed during the meetings, say sources.

ISLAMABAD: Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Saturday arrived in Kabul to meet with the Taliban representatives and discuss matters related to the safe evacuation of foreign nationals, border management and security in the region, sources said.

The intelligence chief will spend a day in the Afghan capital, sources said, adding he is meeting and working with Pakistan’s Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan and his team on issues of repatriation and transit through Pakistan and the situation on the border.

Since the Taliban came into power last month thousands of foreign nationals have been evacuated from the war-ravaged country with Pakistan’s help. The Pakistani embassy in Kabul had been working 24/7 to assist in the evacuation efforts.

According to the sources, the ISI chief will discuss matters with the Taliban related to the issue of pending requests from countries and international organizations for repatriation/transit through Pakistan.



He will also deliberate on the need to determine a mechanism through which Islamabad could allow these, in coordination with the ground authorities in Afghanistan.

Sources said that border management is another important issue that will come under discussion during the day-long visit of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

The officials, according to sources, will look into the matter to ensure that the mechanism under which Afghans cross over the border on a daily basis as routine and then return, runs smoothly and only those allowed to avail this facility do so.

They said that the Western media reports suggesting huge refugee inflow or pressure at Pakistan borders from Afghanistan are “incorrect”.

DG ISI will also hold discussions on the overall security issue to ensure that spoilers and terrorist organisations do not take advantage of the situation.