Fake notifications: UHS issues student alert

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences has issued a student alert to caution against fake notifications circulating on social media regarding the closure of medical colleges.

The Punjab government had on Friday announced the closure of all schools across the province, from September 6 to 11, in the wake of a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Public and private colleges, degree awarding institutes and universities in 15 districts of Punjab were also ordered closed starting Saturday.

"UHS student community is cautioned against fake notifications and news circulating with regards to closure of affiliated medical and dental institutions in the wake of recent increase in COVID-19 cases," the varsity said in a statement.



The students were informed that no such notification has so far been issued by the health university.

The UHS said that the management was waiting for the directions of the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Government of Punjab, in this regard.

"Any news/notification as soon as it is issued will be uploaded on the university's official website and social media pages. Till that time, please don't give ear to rumours," it added.