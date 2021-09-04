 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Fake notifications: UHS issues student alert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 04, 2021

The University of Health Sciences (UHS). — UHS website
The University of Health Sciences (UHS). — UHS website

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences has issued a student alert to caution against fake notifications circulating on social media regarding the closure of medical colleges.

The Punjab government had on Friday announced the closure of all schools across the province, from September 6 to 11, in the wake of a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Public and private colleges, degree awarding institutes and universities in 15 districts of Punjab were also ordered closed starting Saturday.

Related items

"UHS student community is cautioned against fake notifications and news circulating with regards to closure of affiliated medical and dental institutions in the wake of recent increase in COVID-19 cases," the varsity said in a statement.

The students were informed that no such notification has so far been issued by the health university.

The UHS said that the management was waiting for the directions of the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Government of Punjab, in this regard.

"Any news/notification as soon as it is issued will be uploaded on the university's official website and social media pages. Till that time, please don't give ear to rumours," it added.

More From Pakistan:

PIA plane grounded after nose wheel damaged at Islamabad airport

PIA plane grounded after nose wheel damaged at Islamabad airport
DG ISI arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban on security, safe evacuation: sources

DG ISI arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban on security, safe evacuation: sources
ECP turns down PTI request to deploy army in cantonment board elections

ECP turns down PTI request to deploy army in cantonment board elections
Coronavirus in Pakistan: CAA issues fresh advisory for air travel

Coronavirus in Pakistan: CAA issues fresh advisory for air travel
Indian cricket coach terms Imran Khan ‘one of the greatest captains of all time’

Indian cricket coach terms Imran Khan ‘one of the greatest captains of all time’
How safe are Pakistani women in public spaces?

How safe are Pakistani women in public spaces?
Stray musings: why did ordinary Pakistanis turn into a gouging mob? (Part II)

Stray musings: why did ordinary Pakistanis turn into a gouging mob? (Part II)
Sindh police chief issues threat alert amid reports of possible terror attacks

Sindh police chief issues threat alert amid reports of possible terror attacks
Taliban delegation meets Pakistan, UK and Germany envoys in Doha

Taliban delegation meets Pakistan, UK and Germany envoys in Doha
Pakistan gets its first paediatric cardiac electrophysiology programme at NICVD

Pakistan gets its first paediatric cardiac electrophysiology programme at NICVD
Four die of electrocution as heavy rains lash Karachi

Four die of electrocution as heavy rains lash Karachi
PDM may hold 30 rallies by 2021 end, say sources

PDM may hold 30 rallies by 2021 end, say sources

Latest

view all