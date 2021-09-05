11 Faisalabad men booked for allegedly gang-raping woman

 
FAISALABAD: Police booked 11 men for allegedly gang-raping a woman Sunday.  

The victim, a resident of Faisalabad's Mamu Kanjan area, was on her way to her village from another village located nearby, when three men on a motorcycle seized her, said police.

The men forcibly took the woman on the motorbike to a nearby lake where they took turns to rape her in a field, said police. 

The men also called their accomplices, who also allegedly raped the woman before fleeing. 

Police have registered a case at the Mamu Kanjan Police Station, at the woman's complaint, against the 11 unidentified suspects and have begun investigating the case.

Cases of sexual violence on the rise in Pakistan

Cases of sexual violence against women in Lahore, and other parts of the country are on the rise. Last month, two men were arrested for allegedly raping a mother-daughter duo in Chung, Punjab. 

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigations Shariq Jamal had said that the prime suspect is accused in two other rape cases registered in Nawab Town and Haveli Lakha police stations. 

The police told Geo News that the complainant and her 15-year-old daughter were gang-raped by a rickshaw driver and his companion within the vicinity of the Lahore Development Authority Avenue.

The victims, on their way to Lahore from Mailsi, had gotten off at the Thokar Niaz Beg Flyover, where they boarded a rickshaw to go to a relative's house in Officer's Colony, said the police.

However, the accused rickshaw driver drove them [victims] to a deserted place near LDA Avenue, violated them with his accomplice, and snatched their mobile phones and Rs15,000 cash.

Another case of sexual violence emerged in Lahore on September 1 when three men allegedly gang-raped two young women at a factory in Gujjarpura, according to police officials.

The police had said that the three suspects raped the women at a factory that makes chairs in Karol Khatti and then escaped. The location of the factory was near the motorway.

Police took the factory owner into custody, adding that the young women had been abducted from Shahdara and brought to Gujjarpura.

