Sunday Sep 05 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

Yasir Hussain says Sharmila Faruqi has problems with 'love' but not with her 'politics'

Actor Yasir Hussain is not happy with politician Sharmila Faruqi's recent comment on his family.

Turning to his Instagram Story on Saturday, Yasir clapped back at Sharmila, asking her to focus on her role as a politician and prospering the country's economy.

"BHAI PYAR SE BHI MASLA HAI APPRECIATION SE BHI MASLA HAI. PROUD FEEL KARNY SE BHI MASLA HAI. SYASAT KAR K MULK KO BARBAAD KARNY SE KOI MASLA NAHIEN(People have problems with love, they have problems with appreciation. They also have issues when somebody feels proud of their partner but not when they destroy the country from their politics)" he captioned on his Story.

Yasir's response comes after Sharmila Faruqi called out Iqra Hussain on glorifying her husband for changing son Kabir Hussain's clothes.

“I’m so glad your husband is hands-on but it’s nothing to be proud of or anything special,” she said. “All good, involved fathers do this for their kids.”

Sharmila further added, "My husband bathes and feeds their son, changes his diapers and takes him to school when she is unwell or at work. “And he loves it.”

