Sunday Sep 05 2021
Saira Banu out of ICU, may get discharged soon

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Saira Banu out of ICU, may get discharged soon:Report
Veteran Indian actor, Saira Banu, is out of ICU.

According to the Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, Dilip Kumar's wife has been shifted out of the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Sunday afternoon.

"She was shifted out of the ICU. She has been mobilised and is fine. May probably get discharged in a day or two, if there are no further issues," as per news agency PTI. 

Saira Banu was admitted to the hospital on August 28 due to breathlessness, high blood pressure, and high sugar. 

