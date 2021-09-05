 
Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi put on oxygen support

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi was put on oxygen support in Nathiagali. Photo: Twitter/ Fakhr-e-Alam
  • Singer-cum-TV-host Fakhr-e-Alam shares the news on his official Twitter account.
  • Says Zaidi's oxygen level fell very low in Nathiagali because of which he had to be put on oxygen support.
  • Alam later informs public that Zaidi's condition has stabilised and he has been advised to descend to a lower altitude.  

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi was put on oxygen support in Nathiagali after his oxygen saturation level fell very low.

The news of Zaidi’s deteriorating health was shared by singer-cum-TV-host Fakhr-e-Alam on Sunday via his official Twitter account.

Alam said in his post that they were currently at an altitude of 7,500 feet in Nathiagal where Zaidi’s oxygen saturation fell low due to which he had to be put on oxygen support.

He wrote that the federal minister’s lungs have been affected due to contracting the coronavirus twice in the past.

“We are at Nathiagali at around 7,500 feet altitude. Our friend @AliHZaidiPTI oxygen saturation fell very low and has been put on oxygen. He has survived corona twice & hence his lungs are struggling,” read the post.

A few minutes later, Alam informed Twitterati that Zaidi's condition has "stabilised" and his oxygen levels have shot up to normal, after which he was advised to move to a lower altitude.

"Thank you all for your [email protected] is fine now, his oxygen levels have recovered and he has been advised to go towards the lower altitude. May Allah keep everyone in his protection, Ameen," Alam wrote in his later post. 

