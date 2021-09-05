Faysal Quraishi on dealing with success, fame: ‘Sultan Rahi advised me to always stay humble’

Superstar Faysal Quraishi has spent more than 20 years in the entertainment industry. Ever since his debut with Saza in 1992, the 47-year-old has never failed to have fans swooning with his exceptional work.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Geo News after his nomination for the Best Actor category at Lux Style Awards 2021, the actor touched upon his recipe for success.

"When I started my career, I had the privilege to work with some of the most respected actors in showbiz, including Sultan Rahi. You learn a lot from your seniors and he gave me an advice that I would never forget," revealed Faysal.

Apart from focusing on acting and versatile roles, the Fitoor star was told to always stay humble.

"Darakht jitna jhuka hua hota hai sabse zyada phal bhi uspar lagte hain," Faysal narrated Sultan Rahi's words. "This was something that never left my mind and till date and that's exactly my formula to success."

Faysal went on to share the impact of Maula Jatt star's inspirational words on his life, saying that "they never let me be arrogant even after so many hit dramas."

He continued, "A man has nothing to do with success. In your projects, business, and your personal life, you only get success when people around you are involved in the process," iterated Faysal.

"It’s Allah who fills love in the hearts of fans and He loves humility," he divulged.

Speaking of his nomination for Best Actor the Lux Style Awards, Faysal urged fans to vote for his role in Muqaddar.



"It’s a viewer’s choice award after all and it really depends on their votes. I would like to thank viewers for loving me in Muqaddar. We’re eagerly waiting for the results," he said.

