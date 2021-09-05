Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri tests positive for COVID-19

India head coach Ravi Shastri before a match — Action Images via Reuters.

The team has been cleared with the ongoing fourth Test cricket match against England, says Cricket India.

Says bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also isolating "as a precautionary measure".

The five-test series is level at 1-1.

LONDON: Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for coronavirus but the team has been cleared for the ongoing fourth Test cricket match against England at The Oval, said Cricket India in a statement on Sunday.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also isolating "as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening", the statement said minutes before the start of the fourth day's play.

The players have since undergone two lateral flow tests — on Saturday night and on Sunday morning, respectively.

"The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval," the statement added.

