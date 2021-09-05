 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Afghan neighbours huddle highlights importance of country's peace to regional stability

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Pakistans Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq chairing the session with the participation of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Ambassador Sadiq
Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq chairing the session with the participation of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Ambassador Sadiq

  • Afghan neighbours agree in virtual moot that peace in Afghanistan vital for regional stability.
  • Special envoys from China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participate along with Pakistan.
  • Pakistan's Ambassador Sadiq highlights the importance of realising the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday hosted a virtual meeting of the special representatives or envoys of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, where it was agreed by all that peace in Afghanistan is vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq chaired the session with the participation of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Views were exchanged on the latest situation in Afghanistan, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

According to the statement, Ambassador Sadiq, welcoming his counterparts, highlighted the importance of "evolving a regional approach to address common challenges and to realise the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan". 

The statement further quoted him as saying that a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan would provide impetus to economic integration, strong people-to-people linkages, enhanced trade, and regional connectivity.

The special representatives of the neighbours of Afghanistan agreed to remain in close contact, the statement said.

Ambassador Sadiq in a Twitter post, further said colleagues from the neighbouring countries were "unanimous that peace in Afghanistan is vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region".


More From Pakistan:

ISI Chief Gen Faiz Hameed meets Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Taliban leaders in Kabul

ISI Chief Gen Faiz Hameed meets Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Taliban leaders in Kabul
Girl dies after three men allegedly gang-rape her in Gujrat

Girl dies after three men allegedly gang-rape her in Gujrat
$500 million loss to national exchequer in 3 months proof of govt's crimes: Shahbaz Sharif

$500 million loss to national exchequer in 3 months proof of govt's crimes: Shahbaz Sharif
Federal Minister Ali Zaidi put on oxygen support

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi put on oxygen support
Asma Rani murder: Victim's father pardons killer

Asma Rani murder: Victim's father pardons killer

Afghanistan has changed regional politics, says Sheikh Rasheed

Afghanistan has changed regional politics, says Sheikh Rasheed
Punjab govt suspends public transport in 15 districts due to rising COVID-19 cases

Punjab govt suspends public transport in 15 districts due to rising COVID-19 cases
Buzdar to replace Punjab chief secretary, IG without consulting federal govt: sources

Buzdar to replace Punjab chief secretary, IG without consulting federal govt: sources
India will not be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

India will not be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Karachi likely to receive light rain today, says Met Office

Karachi likely to receive light rain today, says Met Office
Syed Ali Geelani funeral: PM Imran Khan slams 'Nazi-inspired' BJP govt

Syed Ali Geelani funeral: PM Imran Khan slams 'Nazi-inspired' BJP govt
Man kidnaps, rapes Muzaffargarh woman sub-inspector: police

Man kidnaps, rapes Muzaffargarh woman sub-inspector: police

Latest

view all