Afghan neighbours huddle highlights importance of country's peace to regional stability

Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq chairing the session with the participation of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Ambassador Sadiq

Afghan neighbours agree in virtual moot that peace in Afghanistan vital for regional stability.

Special envoys from China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participate along with Pakistan.

Pakistan's Ambassador Sadiq highlights the importance of realising the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday hosted a virtual meeting of the special representatives or envoys of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, where it was agreed by all that peace in Afghanistan is vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq chaired the session with the participation of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Views were exchanged on the latest situation in Afghanistan, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

According to the statement, Ambassador Sadiq, welcoming his counterparts, highlighted the importance of "evolving a regional approach to address common challenges and to realise the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan".

The statement further quoted him as saying that a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan would provide impetus to economic integration, strong people-to-people linkages, enhanced trade, and regional connectivity.



The special representatives of the neighbours of Afghanistan agreed to remain in close contact, the statement said.



Ambassador Sadiq in a Twitter post, further said colleagues from the neighbouring countries were "unanimous that peace in Afghanistan is vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region".



