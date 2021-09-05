 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘angered’ by Prince Charles’ monarchy reformation plans

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 05, 2021

Prince Charles’s plans for the reformation of the monarchy have reportedly angered Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle’s reaction has been brought forward by the author of Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey.

In an excerpt of his book he wrote, “In pursuing his own cause of the slimmed-down monarchy, Prince Charles had been making noises about limiting the number of HRHs created by George V’s 1917 convention still further, thus cutting out Archie from his future prince-ship — and Meghan took that personally.”

The issue in itself is more a matter of Archie’s title since the Queen changed the 1917 HRH title convention and allowed for more royals to become princes and princesses. Thus, Mr. Lacey feels, “No wonder Meghan cried foul.”

He also referenced claims regarding Archie’s status change once Prince Charles becomes King and added, “The media explanation of why Charles had stopped taking Harry’s calls was all about money — the long-suffering father was apparently tired of being 'treated like a cash dispenser,' as one royal source put it, but there were more profound issues at stake.”

More From Entertainment:

Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake overtakes Spotify streams with ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Queen Elizabeth 'fighting’ to put an end to Prince William, Harry’s rift

Queen Elizabeth 'fighting’ to put an end to Prince William, Harry’s rift
Angelina Jolie claims divorce decision ‘was not made lightly’

Angelina Jolie claims divorce decision ‘was not made lightly’
Angelina Jolie ‘fought’ Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie ‘fought’ Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at the cusp of ‘becoming yesterday’s news’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at the cusp of ‘becoming yesterday’s news’
Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas leave critics in stitches at Venice

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas leave critics in stitches at Venice

Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship brought to light: source

Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed’s rumored relationship brought to light: source
Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘silently going through every detail’ of abuse case

Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘silently going through every detail’ of abuse case
Lorde will not perform in 2021 MTV Video Music Award

Lorde will not perform in 2021 MTV Video Music Award
Prince Charles in ‘crisis mode’ over Camilla’s public image: report

Prince Charles in ‘crisis mode’ over Camilla’s public image: report
Prince Harry planning UK trip with Lilibet: report

Prince Harry planning UK trip with Lilibet: report
Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87

Willard Scott, rollicking weatherman of TV's 'Today' show 35 years, dies at 87

Latest

view all