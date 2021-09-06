 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Sep 06 2021
By
Sports Desk

Sania Mirza gets real about pressure to perform on court as an athlete

By
Sports Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Photo: File
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wants the world to know how hard the life of an athlete really is.

In a long, heartfelt note shared on Instagram, tennis star Sania Mirza spoke about the pressure, expectations, heartbreak, triumph and pain an athlete has to go through. 

Mirza, who is also the wife of former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik, posted her emotional note after crashing out of the ongoing US Open.

Related items

Her US Open 2021 campaign ended early after she and her mixed doubles partner Rajeev Ram lost in the opening round match at the Flushing Meadows in New York Friday. The Indo-American duo lost to Australia's Max Purcell and Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska by 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

"An athlete's life is filled with heartbreak and triumph day after day, week after week .. it's filled tears and laughter..with pain and hard work..with injuries and finding the strength to get back from them," Mirza wrote.

She said there is pressure to perform your best every time you step on the court.

The Indian tennis star highlighted the doubt and anger one feels about not winning. "We pick ourselves up after a tough loss and work harder, we wipe off the tears and we sweat more ..the team and family does all that with you, the emotion and joy, the tears, the pain, the sweat and blood is all real and something we go through everyday," she wrote.

She said it is a choice and a privilege to play at the highest level and belief is what keeps athletes going.

Mirza believes the most important thing is to show up and to give everything you've got every single day.

She concluded her note with a special mention of her fans, family and friends, whose support, she said, she is "forever grateful for".

More From Sports:

Is Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem about to be replaced?

Is Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem about to be replaced?
PCB names T20 squad for ICC World Cup, New Zealand series

PCB names T20 squad for ICC World Cup, New Zealand series
Pakistan’s Paralympics gold medalist Haider Ali returns home, gets heroic welcome

Pakistan’s Paralympics gold medalist Haider Ali returns home, gets heroic welcome
Pakistan likely to announce squad for T20 World Cup, New Zealand series today

Pakistan likely to announce squad for T20 World Cup, New Zealand series today
Ind vs Eng: England openers set up thrilling finish to fourth Test against India

Ind vs Eng: England openers set up thrilling finish to fourth Test against India
Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri tests positive for COVID-19

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri tests positive for COVID-19
Ind vs Eng: Rohit Sharma makes the most of 'last chance' in Test cricket

Ind vs Eng: Rohit Sharma makes the most of 'last chance' in Test cricket

Pak vs NZ: Over 220 hotel rooms booked for players and their families

Pak vs NZ: Over 220 hotel rooms booked for players and their families
Pakistan's Inam Butt bags gold in Beach Wrestling World Series

Pakistan's Inam Butt bags gold in Beach Wrestling World Series
Pakistani Olympian Talha Talib wants to build a gym for Gujranwala's youth with prize money

Pakistani Olympian Talha Talib wants to build a gym for Gujranwala's youth with prize money
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan squad to undergo COVID-19 testing tomorrow

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan squad to undergo COVID-19 testing tomorrow
Watch: Wasim Akram’s emotional video of reunion with daughter after 10 long months

Watch: Wasim Akram’s emotional video of reunion with daughter after 10 long months

Latest

view all