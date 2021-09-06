 
pakistan
Monday Sep 06 2021
Web Desk

Karachi private schools decide to vaccinate students aged 17 and above

Web Desk

Monday Sep 06, 2021

Photo: file
Photo: file  
  • Students aged 17 and above will be inoculated against COVID-19 at private schools in Karachi.  
  • Only those students will be vaccinated against the virus who submit their parents’ consent certificate.
  • The students will be inoculated against COVID-19 after initial medical examination.

KARACHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect students from the deadly virus, the private schools association in Karachi decided Monday to vaccinate students aged 17 and above.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the heads of private schools associations in Karachi today. The meeting decided that all the students aged 17 and above will be inoculated against COVID-19.

However, a consent certificate will be obtained from their parents ahead of the vaccination. Only those students will be vaccinated against the virus who submit their parents’ consent certificate to the management of the concerned school, said the schools’ association.

Teams comprising doctors and paramedical staff will visit schools to vaccinate students, said a representative of the association, adding that the students will be inoculated against COVID-19 after initial medical examination.

Sindh starts COVID-19 vaccination drive at schools

The Sindh government had decided to launch a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in schools and colleges from September 6 (today), The News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah on Saturday, which was attended by School Education Secretary Akbar Leghari, College Education Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah and other officers.

The meeting decided that all students enrolled in grades 9 and 10, and above would be vaccinated against Covid-19 and the consent certificate would be obtained from their parents in this regard.

Addressing private school owners and parents, the minister had said that if administrators and parents of privately managed schools did not want their schools to close for an extended period, they should support this vaccination drive.

