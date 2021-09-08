NCA notes with concern 'destabilising', 'massive' arms build-up in region

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the 25th meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA), on August 8, 2021. — PM Office

Pakistan to take all measures to ensure strategic stability in the region, NCA says.

NCA expresses full confidence in the command and control systems.

NCA lauds high standards of training, operational readiness of strategic forces.

The National Command Authority (NCA) has expressed concerns over the "destabilising massive arms build-up" in the region's conventional and strategic domains.

"The NCA viewed these developments as detrimental to peace and security and asserted that Pakistan will take all measures to ensure the strategic stability in the region without entering into an arms race," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The 25th meeting of the NCA was held under the chairmanship of PM Imran Khan at Headquarters Strategic Plans Division, with Ministers of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force, and director-general Inter-Services Intelligence were also in attendance.

The NCA expressed full confidence in the command and control systems as well as security measures in place to ensure the comprehensive security of the strategic assets of Pakistan, the statement said.

The forum re-affirmed that Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state would continue to contribute meaningfully towards the global efforts to improve nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation measures, the statement said.

A detailed briefing was given to NCA on evolving conflict dynamics in the region. The forum reiterated maintaining full spectrum deterrence in line with the policy of credible minimum deterrence and expressed satisfaction with the development of strategic capabilities.

"The NCA appreciated high standards of training and operational readiness of the strategic forces, and appreciated the scientists and engineers whose dedicated contributions have enabled Pakistan to successfully pursue the desired objectives," it added.

Back in May, PM Imran Khan had expressed his full confidence in Pakistan's nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence during his visit to the NCA nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command.

“The prime minister appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Program and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence,” a statement from the PM Office said.

During the visit, the prime minister was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme.