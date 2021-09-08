Documentary on Prince Philip featuring Prince Harry and William to air on September 22

Prince William and Prince Harry will appear in BBC One documentary on the life of their Prince Philip.

The documentary featuring contributions from his children and grandchildren would be aired on September 22.

The 60 minute documentary is titled "Prince Philip: The royal Family Remembers".

"For the first time on television, more than dozen members of the royal family offer their personal thoughts and reflections as they pay an historic tribute to the extraordinary life of his Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh", said a statement.

"All the children of the Queen and the Duke, along with adult grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family, have agreed to take part in this unique portrait of the longest serving consort in royal history.

"Originally conceived to mark prince Philip's 100th birthday, this landmark documentary features interviews filmed both before and after the Duke's death in April.

The documentary-makers have been inside Buckingham Palace to meet the Duke's long serving staff and to capture his study, private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades at the heart of royal life"