Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 08 2021
EBEleen Bukhari

Day 2: Minal Khan looks straight out of a fairy tale in her Mayun outfit

EBEleen Bukhari

Wednesday Sep 08, 2021

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are getting married in two days and the couple couldn't seem any happier.

The Khan and Ikram family have gathered together as we speak to mark the second event of the couple's wedding festivities- the Mayun ceremony of lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The event, which is being held in Karachi, is being hosted by the Khan family ahead of Minal's big day.

Minal's sister Aiman Khan earlier shared photos from the extravagant preparations underway in an open space.

Later in the day, blushing bride Minal as well turned to her Instagram Stories and shared the final look of the stage.

"Are you guys ready?" she captioned on the photo.

As more photos keep coming in, fans can see Minal's first look dressed in head-to-toe yellow, looking like a sight for sore eyes.

In another video shared from the venue, Minal was spotted all-smiles posing amid a bunch of marigolds.

Ahsan and Minal were also seen striking chummy poses in one of the clips. Ahsan had worn a navy blue shalwar kameez paired with a yellow waistcoat.

In a short clip shared by groom Ahsan on his Instagram Stories, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's daughter Amal was seen playing around on the stage.

Take a look:

