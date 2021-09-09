 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Pakistani educationist conferred honorary doctorate by leading UK university

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq receiving his degree.
Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq receiving his degree.

LONDON: The University of Hertfordshire has awarded an honorary doctorate of education degree to a Pakistani educationist in recognition of his contributions to the development of teaching and learning and for empowering thousands of students in Pakistan with quality education.

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq flew in from Islamabad to receive the degree of doctorate of education, which the university confers only in rare cases of extraordinary contribution in the field of educational growth, social change and development in the education sector.

The ceremony to award the degree was held at the St Albans Cathedral in St Albans. Around 500 students and families attended the ceremony and received their diplomas. This was the University of Hertfordshire’s first mass public event after nearly two years of lockdown.

The university’s board, according to a statement, resolved unanimously to grant Mushtaq the honour in recognition of his passionate and unmatched contributions to the development of teaching and learning, education and society at large in Pakistan.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Mushtaq dedicated his achievement to Pakistan and told the audience that he left behind a thriving career in London several years ago to become an educationist in Pakistan and he was thrilled that his passion paid off and his services were acknowledged by one of the UK’s most prestigious universities.

He told the audience he was thankful that he was given the doctorate degree for creating change and impact in the education sector through innovative methods and forward-thinking.

Speaking to the publication after the event, Dr Mushtaq said: “This recognition is dedicated to my country Pakistan, for me teaching and learning is a journey, not a destination -- the global endorsement further strengthens my pledge to contribute towards a holistic yet inclusive education provision at home aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals SDGs 2030 goals and It shall allow me to reinforce my commitment towards a knowledge society.’’

University of Hertfordshire Vice Chancellor Prof Quintin McKellar described Mushtaq, who is the founder of Roots Millennium and TMUC Education Group Pakistan, as an award-winning educationist and trailblazing academician who had done extraordinary work for the education system in Pakistan.

Prof McKellar said: “Faisal Mushtaq is an extraordinary man. He has established schools and colleges in Pakistan. He has now developed a very strong relationship with the University of Hertfordshire to teach students to the degree level. We have developed a fabulous relationship with Faisal. We know that he has great plans for the future. He’s very conscious that education is the foundation of all kinds of success and he’s striving to instil that in Pakistan. ‘’We only give these degrees to people who have a national status and connection with the county of Hertfordshire. Faisal’s national status effectively in education is why he’s getting the doctorate of education degree. I had the great privilege of going to Islamabad to visit the schools and colleges he has developed. The Pakistani students are wonderful. I have spoken to them, they are getting a great education and enjoying it at the same time.”

Other honorary doctorate recipients for the year 2021 included leading football pundit and former England Footballer Alex Scott MBE; current Arsenal Captain and Team GB Olympian Kim Little; and former England Footballer Luther Blissett.

Originally published in The News

More From Pakistan:

Noor Mukadam murder case: Police submit challan, court summons suspects on Sept 23

Noor Mukadam murder case: Police submit challan, court summons suspects on Sept 23
First of Pakistan's humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan

First of Pakistan's humanitarian aid reaches Afghanistan
Afghanistan situation: CIA chief holds talks with COAS Gen Bajwa on regional security

Afghanistan situation: CIA chief holds talks with COAS Gen Bajwa on regional security
Wajidullah Nagari scales Rakaposhi peak

Wajidullah Nagari scales Rakaposhi peak
Trade with Afghanistan to be carried out in Pakistani rupees: Shaukat Tarin

Trade with Afghanistan to be carried out in Pakistani rupees: Shaukat Tarin
Years later, Karachi's Bagh-e-Rustom park opens for public again

Years later, Karachi's Bagh-e-Rustom park opens for public again
With Afghanistan on the agenda, Qatar’s deputy PM arrives in Pakistan today

With Afghanistan on the agenda, Qatar’s deputy PM arrives in Pakistan today
New IG, new CS: Usman Buzdar is now more in control of his province

New IG, new CS: Usman Buzdar is now more in control of his province
Fazl wants Pakistan to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan

Fazl wants Pakistan to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan
Pakistan to receive 3.5mn Pfizer vaccine doses this week from US

Pakistan to receive 3.5mn Pfizer vaccine doses this week from US
Can we trust electronic voting?

Can we trust electronic voting?
Video: New island emerges off Balochistan coast

Video: New island emerges off Balochistan coast

Latest

view all