Yasir Hussain asks Iqra Aziz for a romantic getaway, she responds with a song

Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are giving exuding major couple goals with their loved-up social media update.

On Thursday, the Javed Iqbal actor turned to his Instagram and shared a throwback photo from his USA trip with Iqra.

"let’s Go Away Together #throwback #usa @iiqraaziz ????" asks Yasir.

In the photo, fans could see both love birds posing for an adorable photo with Iqra's hand wrapped around Yasir.

Responding to Yasir's love, Iqra dropped lyrics from a heartwarming Punjabi song, crooned by none other than Madam Noor Jehan.

"Chal chaliye duniya dy us nukray Jithy banda na banday di zaat howe," Iqra wrote with a sparkling heart emoticon.

Fans also suggested Iqra and Yasir take their newborn son along on the trip too. Yasir and Iqra welcomed Kabir Hussain in July 2021.

