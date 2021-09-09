 
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

ANTIM: Salman Khan exudes aggressive dance performance in first song 'Vighnaharta'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Salman Khan has finally dropped his first power-packed song from movie ANTIM: The Final Truth and fans are already grooving.

Track Vighnaharta, which dropped this Thursday, also features Varun Dhawan in a cameo.

The 3-minute video showcases action-packed stunts, gunshots, and aggressive dance performances between Salman Khan and antagonist Aayush Sharma.

Vighnaharta is sung by Ajay Gogavale, with music by Hitesh Modak and lyrics by Vaibhav Joshi.

ANTIM: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will present Salman against his brother-in-law for the first time.

