 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Sep 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: Who will be the match officials for T20I, ODI series?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 09, 2021

Aleem Dar. — Reuters/File
Aleem Dar. — Reuters/File 

  • Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza will umpire in the three ODIs.
  • Mohammad Javed to be match referee for ODIs as well as T20Is.
  • ODI series scheduled to be played at on 17, 19, 21 September.
  • Five T20Is will take place from September 25 to October 3.

LAHORE: Elite panellist Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza of the international panel will umpire in the three ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Thursday.

The ODI series is scheduled to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 17, 19, and 21 September, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3.

Mohammad Javed will be the match referee for the ODIs as well as the five T20Is, which will be played from 25 September to 3 October. Javed is on the ICC’s international panel of match referees, the statement said.

Aleem and Ahsan have been assigned on-field responsibilities for the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League fixtures as DRS will not be available, the statement said.

Apart from Aleem and Ahsan, who will also be involved in the T20Is, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Rashid Riaz, and Shozab Raza will also share umpiring responsibilities in the matches to be played in Lahore.

"Asif, Rashid, and Shozab are on the ICC’s international panel of umpires," the PCB's statement added.

The following are match officials’ appointments:

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire) and Shozab Raza (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

29 Sep- 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire) and Shozab Raza (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee).

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Gaddafi Stadium. Asif Yaqoob and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Gaddafi Stadium. Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire) and Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee).

More From Sports:

Eng vs Ind: Fifth Test cancelled owing to COVID-19 concerns just hours before the match

Eng vs Ind: Fifth Test cancelled owing to COVID-19 concerns just hours before the match
Teams may refuse to play Afghanistan at T20 World Cup, says Australian captain

Teams may refuse to play Afghanistan at T20 World Cup, says Australian captain
Watch: American cricketer Jaskran Malhotra hits 6 sixes in an over

Watch: American cricketer Jaskran Malhotra hits 6 sixes in an over
T20 World Cup: ACB has accepted Rashid Khan’s resignation, say Afghan Taliban

T20 World Cup: ACB has accepted Rashid Khan’s resignation, say Afghan Taliban
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan left high and dry as BCCI snaps up DRS company for IPL

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan left high and dry as BCCI snaps up DRS company for IPL
Pakistan grants visas to Indian team for tennis championship

Pakistan grants visas to Indian team for tennis championship
T20 World Cup: Pakistan not in an 'ideal situation', admits Shadab Khan

T20 World Cup: Pakistan not in an 'ideal situation', admits Shadab Khan
Teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan: Paine

Teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan: Paine
Inam Butt eyes continuing winning run in World Beach Wrestling series

Inam Butt eyes continuing winning run in World Beach Wrestling series
Mohammad Asif to miss Asian snooker, World 6 Reds championships

Mohammad Asif to miss Asian snooker, World 6 Reds championships
ICC concerned about ban on Women’s Cricket in Afghanistan

ICC concerned about ban on Women’s Cricket in Afghanistan
Pak vs NZ: Why will DRS not be used during series?

Pak vs NZ: Why will DRS not be used during series?

Latest

view all