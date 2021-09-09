Pak vs NZ: Who will be the match officials for T20I, ODI series?

Aleem Dar. — Reuters/File

Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza will umpire in the three ODIs.

Mohammad Javed to be match referee for ODIs as well as T20Is.

ODI series scheduled to be played at on 17, 19, 21 September.

Five T20Is will take place from September 25 to October 3.

LAHORE: Elite panellist Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza of the international panel will umpire in the three ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Thursday.

The ODI series is scheduled to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 17, 19, and 21 September, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3.

Mohammad Javed will be the match referee for the ODIs as well as the five T20Is, which will be played from 25 September to 3 October. Javed is on the ICC’s international panel of match referees, the statement said.

Aleem and Ahsan have been assigned on-field responsibilities for the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League fixtures as DRS will not be available, the statement said.

Apart from Aleem and Ahsan, who will also be involved in the T20Is, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Rashid Riaz, and Shozab Raza will also share umpiring responsibilities in the matches to be played in Lahore.

"Asif, Rashid, and Shozab are on the ICC’s international panel of umpires," the PCB's statement added.

The following are match officials’ appointments:

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium. Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire) and Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire) and Shozab Raza (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

29 Sep- 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium. Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire) and Shozab Raza (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee).

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Gaddafi Stadium. Asif Yaqoob and Shozab Raza (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee)

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Gaddafi Stadium. Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire) and Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire). Mohammad Javed (match referee).