Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for coronavirus

Nawaz tests positive during second round of testing.

All other squad members test negative for COVID-19.

Training session to be held on Friday at Pindi Stadium.

Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined as per the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) COVID-19 protocols.

The left-arm spinner had tested positive during the second round of testing, which were administered upon arrival in Islamabad on Wednesday, a statement from the PCB said Thursday.

All other squad members have tested negative and, as such, the national side will hold a training session as scheduled on Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, the statement said.

"The New Zealand side will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be played from 17 September to 3 October," the statement added.

Pakistan ODI squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, and Zahid Mahmood

T20 squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood